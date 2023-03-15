Tickets for the friendly between Argentina and Panama go on sale: prices and how to buy them

From this Thursday, the tickets will be available through the website that the AFA had reported. From what time does the sale start?

After the historic consecration in the Qatar World Cup after beating France In an epic final, the Argentine team will return to play in the country after lifting the World Cup trophy. On Thursday, March 23, in the first of the two friendlies for the FIFA date, the team that directs Lionel Scaloni will play against the selection of Panama in the Más Monumental stadium.

Pending confirmation of the start time of the match at the River Plate stadium, the AFA announced the ticket sales for the duel that will serve to celebrate the title obtained in the Middle East. The sale of tickets will start this Thursday, March 16 from 2:00 p.m. and through the website Deportick.

Said portal is in charge of marketing the tickets for the official AFA exhibition of the World Champions that will take place from April in La Rural and in which the trophies and other treasures of the three world titles of the Albiceleste will be exhibited in his story.

Ticket prices range between 12,000 pesos for the cheapest popular ($7,000 for children up to 10 years old) and 49,000 (the most expensive, San Martín and Belgrano average). For its part, the Argentine Football Association indicated that on the day of the game the doors of the venue located in the Núñez neighborhood will open five hours before the start of the game (time to be confirmed).

The team will have its first match after consecrating itself in the World Cup in Qatar

Ticket prices:

General: $12.000

$12.000 Less than popular (up to 10 years): $7.000

$7.000 Sívori and Cent. Half: $24.000

$24.000 San Martin and Belgrano Alta: $24.000

$24.000 San Martin and Belgrano Baja: $48.000

$48.000 San Martin and Belgrano Media: $49.000

Beyond the friendly against the Concacaf team, there will be a second match in the interior of the country that will also serve to continue the celebrations for having achieved the third star. On Tuesday, March 28, Lionel Messi and the rest of the world champions plus others cited by Scaloni will face off against the Curaçao team. The place chosen for this confrontation was the Madre de Ciudades stadium, in the province of Santiago del Estero. It remains to know the schedule of the meeting.

Those summoned for the friendly

ARCHERS: Franco Armani (River Plate), Geronimo Rulli (Ajax) and Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa).

DEFENDERS: Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Nehuén Pérez (Udinese), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) , Nicolás Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon), Marcos Acuña (Seville) and Lautaro Blanco (Elche).

MIDFIELDERS: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Maximilian Perrone (Manchester City), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton), Thiago Almada ( Atlanta United, Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) and Valentin Carboni (Inter).

FRONTS: Lionel Messi (PSG), Paulo Dybala (Roma), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla) and Giovanni Simeone (Napoli).