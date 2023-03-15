Collision of transport of personnel and car leaves 4 injured

Juarez City.- A collision between a personnel transport truck and a private car left four people injured in the early morning, reported operational personnel from the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV).

The accident occurred at 02:40 a.m., on Manuel Talamás Camandari avenue and Lote Bravo, where a white and green International 2010 truck bearing the Viggo insignia was involved, which was driven by José Antonio AC, 26, and also a green 1998 model Honda Accord driven by Javier NJ, 19, who blamed each other for the mishap, according to a Highway agent.

The truck did not carry passengers, but four people traveling in the compact car were injured and taken to two hospitals.

They are Laura Edith NS, 30, Ian Daniel DC, 4, Derek Adrián ON, 13, and Bryan ON, 11, the Road Safety officer said.

The two drivers were stopped because both blamed each other for running the red light.