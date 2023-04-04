Tidal today launches new in-app feature Live / music platform TIDAL now offers the possibility to spontaneously share music with others in live sessions

TIDAL

New York/Berlin (ots)

Today starts the global Music platform TIDAL her neues In-App Feature, TIDAL Live. It allows HiFi and HiFi Plus TIDAL subscribers to instantly share music without being in the same place. Live makes it easy for groups of all sizes to come together – whether releasing a new album, planning a road trip or getting ready for a special event together.

Born out of the “DJ” beta made available to select users, Live is a new way for fans to share music on the fly. Once a live session starts, TIDAL subscribers can select an appropriate title for the session and share a link so other users can jump right in. The links can be accessed via SMS, social media and email. As of today, subscribers can also use the app to take advantage of weekly specially compiled sessions of the TIDAL genre experts choose.

“We offer fans the opportunity to connect through music, or to meet new artists, brands and personalities with just a click”says Agustina Sacerdote, Global Head of Product bei TIDAL.“Live gives music fans the ability to easily discover new music from within the app or via a link. We’re excited to see how Live is used to create those shared moments with music.”

Live is in the TIDAL app for iOS and Android available and TIDAL users can choose from over 100 million tracks there. At this time, subscribers can only start and join sessions in the country where their account is registered.

More information about TIDAL and images in the Press-Kit

Original content from: TIDAL, transmitted by news aktuell