Donald Trump: indictment – will this man be his undoing?

New York/Berlin.

Donald Trump before the indictment: He has to appear in court today. His ex-lawyer could be important in the process. Everything on the blog.

Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Then the indictment against the ex-president in the case of hush money payments to ex-porn star Stormy Daniels will be read.

Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen could also play an important role in the process – he raises serious allegations against Trump.

Trump supporters, on the other hand, are convinced that the process is a politically motivated campaign against Trump.

The United States is preparing for a historic day: Donald Trump is expected in court in New York on Tuesday. Charges are to be brought against him there at around 8.15 p.m. German time. Specifically, it is about hush money payments to a porn actress – and a possible conflict with campaign financing rules. Trump is the first President in the history of the United Stateswho has to answer in criminal proceedings.

In the course of the court hearing, Trump also be treated by the identification service. Among other things, his fingerprints are taken and the famous police photos – known as mugshots in the USA – are taken.

It is understood that the former US President court date will use to present himself again as a victim of a supposedly politically controlled judiciary and to mobilize his supporters. We report on all developments of the day in the blog.





Trump supporters demonstrate in court in New York

5:42 p.m.: Shortly before the historic indictment against the former US President was read out Donald Trump in New York, its supporters have protested against the procedure. Dozens of Republican supporters gathered Tuesday near the Manhattan courthouse. Trump should appear there in a few hours. They assessed the charges as purely politically motivated. The protesters waved Trump flags and held up signs that read, among other things, “Witch Hunt”.

Demonstrators clash in front of the court in New York. The police try to keep order. Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

At the same time, Trump opponents also gathered in front of the court and shouted: “Lock him up.” Both sides were separated by police cordons. New York had tightened the safety precautions because of feared riots.

Stormy Daniels: She could bring down Donald Trump

5:33 p.m.: Stormy Daniels has long been considered a major critic of Donald Trump. But now she could actually be a part of what was long considered impossible: a condemnation a former US President. Read more about the woman who could bring down Donald Trump here.

Porn star Stephanie Clifford (Stormy Daniels) was paid $130,000 to keep an alleged fling with Donald Trump to herself. Foto: imago images / ZUMA Press

Trump in court: reading of the indictment not live on TV

5:21 p.m.: Die indictment against Donald Trump will not be broadcast live on TV. Although this would be possible in principle in the USA, the responsible judge Juan Merchan rejected a corresponding request from a number of media on Monday (local time). The media organizations had justified their application with the public interest.

Charges against Donald Trump: Ex-lawyer raises serious allegations

5:15 p.m.: Not irrelevant to the process is that Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, raises serious allegations against his former client. Cohen was himself found guilty of multiple crimes in 2018, including violating campaign finance laws. Specifically, it was about the Stormy Daniels case.

Cohen had paid the money to the porn actress and was later reimbursed by Trump’s company. It is unclear whether this was on behalf of the former US Presidents happened. “This is about accountability. He must be held accountable for his dirty deeds,” the lawyer said publicly a few weeks ago.

Donald Trump’s former attorney: Michael Cohen paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money. Photo: Yuki Iwamura / dpa

Is the impeachment the end of Donald Trump?

4:55 p.m.: The US faces a great deal of problems to solve. Mention should be made of the armed violence in the country, the currently rampant drug epidemic, the division of society… The list goes on and on. But again it is currently only about one man: Donald Trump. The charges against him must be the beginning of the end of his political career, comments Dirk Hautkapp.

Majority of Americans believe charges against Donald Trump are correct

4:45 p.m.: A majority of American believes the charges against ex-President Trump are correct. This is the result of a survey by the opinion research institute SSRS for the broadcaster CNN. However, three quarters of the survey participants see the legal steps against Trump as at least partially politically motivated.

After Trump indictment: ex-president plans public appearance

4:32 p.m.: After the indictment in New York, Donald Trump plans to appear in front of the cameras at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. The performance is scheduled for 2:15 a.m. German time. It can be assumed that the ex-president will again reject all allegations and prepare his supporters for the fight against an allegedly corrupt judicial system.

Trump indictment: local journalists in danger?

4:20 p.m.: The German Association of Journalists (DJV) has urged caution among journalists reporting from New York on the indictment of Donald Trump. Thousands of violent Trump supporters are expected in the city, who could vent their dissatisfaction with the indictment in riots, the association said on Tuesday. Also interesting: Rivals in fear – impeachment could give Trump a boost

“The violence and brutality of the Trump supporter during the storming of the Capitol in Washington more than two years ago, journalists didn’t stop short either,” warned DJV chairman Frank Überall. Journalists are potential targets for the violent mob. The warning shows how tense the situation in the USA is.

Donald Trump is expected in court in New York on Tuesday. Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Before indictment: Trump has been in New York since Monday

4:11 p.m.: Donald Trump himself is currently awaiting indictment in New York. It was already on Monday afternoon (local time). former US President landed in his private plane at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. He then drove to Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Charges against Donald Trump: Lawyer makes clear demands for mugshots

3.50 p.m.: Alina Habba, one of Donald Trump’s lawyers, apparently wants to prevent her client’s so-called mugshots from being published. These are police photos that are taken while a suspect is being processed by the police. In some US states, these images are generally published. However, that is not the case in New York.

However, publication can be ordered by the authorities. Habba refuses. The lawyer told CNN that she had nothing against television cameras in court. The images, some of which are also mug shots be used, but it is not necessary to publish it because Trump is anyway “an identifiable public figure whose face is recognized by people all over the world”.

“I like transparency. I also think it’s a good thing in certain situations,” Habba said. “I have a problem with image leakage though.” Because the US is in the election campaign and Trump is a possible Republican presidential candidate, publication would “help nobody”.

Donald Trump: Indictment will be read today

2:43 p.m.: The indictment against the former US President is scheduled to take place in New York today Donald Trump be read. It is the first time in US history that a former President of the United States has been indicted.

New York is preparing for the indictment of Donald Trump with a large number of police officers. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP

Specifically, it is in court hush moneythat Trump is said to have paid the porn actress Stormy Daniels through his lawyer at the time. The 44-year-old claims she had sex with the ex-president in 2006 to have had. He denies the allegations, but has since conceded the payment.

In principle, this is not illegal. However, depending on how Trump booked the money, it could be illegal campaign donation act in his company. In addition, there is another hush money payment to the model Karen McDougal in the room.

(fmg/dpa/afp)

