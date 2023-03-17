After allegations of anti-Semitism: Roger Waters defends himself against concert cancellations

Roger Waters is taking legal action against the official cancellation of his concerts in Munich and Frankfurt and defending himself against allegations of anti-Semitism. “My lawyers are taking steps to ensure that my concerts in Munich and Frankfurt in May 2023 take place as contractually agreed,” the Pink Floyd co-founder said in a statement from his management. With this step, the 79-year-old wants to protect himself from “the unconstitutional measures of two authorities”. Waters stressed that he was not anti-Semitic.

On March 22, the Munich city council wants to discuss a possible contract termination for the concert planned for May 21 and has asked the government of Upper Bavaria for a legal review. The concert in Frankfurt is also to be canceled.

Critics accuse Waters of supporting the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) campaign, which calls for a boycott of the State of Israel and its assets over Palestine policies. At concerts he also released pig-shaped balloons with a Star of David. According to the Munich Department for Democracy, Waters is said to have justified the war in Ukraine by saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to fight fascism in the country.

“My well-known views pertain solely to the policies and actions of the Israeli government and not to the people of Israel,” Waters continued. “Anti-Semitism is abhorrent and racist, and I condemn it as unequivocally as all forms of racism.”

The musician emphasized that he saw his freedom of expression as limited. “That’s why I’m taking this step, to make sure that the will of a few doesn’t prevent me from performing in Frankfurt and Munich.”

