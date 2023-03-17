“Twelve years my senior”: Eve Angeli has found love, her rare secrets about the one who shares her life

Eve Angeli is back this year with a new album and a series of concerts, notably in Paris. The singer confides this March 17 on her new love life with a man who is twelve years older than her.
In 2001, Eve Angeli realized her dream of becoming a singer by releasing her first single titled Love me. Talented, the artist revealed by Star seeds et then in her twenties then chained the musical successes with the tubes Before leaving, Her, Our differences, One or A song in the heart (Felicita)before getting noticed for his comic lines – also known as “Evangelicals” – by participating in The Celebrity Farm. An experience that allowed him to have his own show called The real life of Eve Angeli. In this docu-reality, broadcast between 2006 and 2007, the singer staged herself with her ex-companion Michel Rostaing.
“I have a husband 12 years older than me who looks kindly on me“
Fifteen years later, the one who recognized to have become a caricature of herself returned with I spread, son self-produced new album. The interpreter confides this week in the columns of Closer and looks back on his journey, his mistakes, and his new sentimental life. Long considered ingenuous, the singer has matured and now she wants a “revolution of image“. Regarding her private life, the one who lived a beautiful 17-year love story with Michel Rostaing and who is now married to another man, prefers to remain discreet. She first mentions her appearance, which is no longer his first concern today.”I put it into perspective over time. Obviously, a voice is associated with an image. Coquette, I take care of my figure, my clothes. Feel good about myself, I have a healthy relationship with my body. I’m lucky that I don’t need a diet, just a bit of cardio. I no longer wear make-up systematically, because I have a husband 12 years my senior who casts a benevolent gaze on me. and helps me gain confidence“, explained Eve Angeli.
“Being filmed on a daily basis was hell”
The singer finally confides in the new man of her life. “We met 6 years ago at the gym and married 3 years ago. I am a grandmother by marriage, because my husband has two grown daughters who are already mothers. He wishes to remain anonymous. This laudable attitude meets my aspirations. I have less desire to show my navel. Being filmed on a daily basis was hell. I’m not going to do this again by playing the influencers. It’s especially my dog Lenny, the star of social networks”she concludes.