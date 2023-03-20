TikTok. Spying case investigated by the FBI in the US

O TikTok has been going through difficult times but, apparently, it seems that this period could get even more complicated thanks to an investigation carried out by the FBI in the US and a series of subpoenas from the Department of Justice.

How does it count forbes, these investigations are due to a particular case in the past, where the company discovered that some of its workers were using the app to spy on two American journalists. The company responsible for TikTok, ByteDance, says it fired these employees at the time, with investigations wanting to understand what kind of privacy practices allowed the misconduct of workers.

For its part, ByteDance stated that “strongly condemned the actions of the individuals involved” and mentions that they are no longer with the company. “Our internal investigation is still ongoing and we will cooperate with any official investigations that come our way”noted the company in a statement.

