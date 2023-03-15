Amazfit GTR Mini is launched with AMOLED screen and up to 20 days of battery life

A Amazfit announced a new smartwatch: the Amazift GTR Mini. As its name suggests, this model is aimed at consumers who prefer a more compact screen, being the brand’s smallest round dial watch yet. The device also delivers advanced health features and a battery that promises surprising autonomy.

What does the Amazfit GTR Mini offer?

O Amazfit GTR Mini features a 1.28-inch AMOLED display, 9.25 mm thick stainless steel structure for greater resistance and only 24.6 grams in weight, ensuring greater comfort in daily use.

The new Chinese brand watch also hits the market with support for more than 120 sports modes, in addition to bringing a series of resources for health monitoring, including heart rate sensor, blood oxygenation level, sleep analysis and stress.

Another interesting feature is the presence of a patented GPS, which allows the smartwatch to receive twice as much signal and ensures connection with five satellite positioning systems for greater coverage. Like other watches available on the market, this model is also water resistant.

The 280 mAh battery offers an autonomy of 14 days with normal use, but by activating the energy saving mode, it is possible to reach up to 20 days with a single charge. In software, Zepp OS 2.0 is factory-installed, allowing users to install a range of applications.

price and availability

O Amazfit GTR Mini is available in the United States and Europe, with prices of US$ 119 (R$ 632) and 129 euros (R$ 722), respectively. There is still no information about the launch in other regions.