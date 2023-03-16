Tips so that the heat does not suffocate your workout

Mexico City— The heat waves that zotanize Mexico could seem like an impediment to running outdoors, but exercising even with high temperatures is possible, always and when you have to consider certain considerations.

Optimal hydration is key, as is the knowledge of the athlete’s maximum effort capacity, so ignoring it can result in a miscalculation when deciding how to take the session step by step.

That’s it, the body is wise, and if at some point you perceive a sensation beyond the commons during a walk or a race, the ideal will be to stop and reevaluate your physical condition for later occasions.

Hydration

Neither sueros nor carbonated drinks nor miraculous powders: the answer is in the water.

To hydrate while doing physical activity of low or high intensity, the best thing is to ingest a liquid that allows you to recover what was lost during the session.

The water has what it takes to help balance your body against losing sales and minerals after the effort, something that popular public sale vouchers are not designed to do.

Of course, this type of drink has formulas that help with other types of decompensations, as it can be a disease that causes vomiting and diarrhea without symptoms. On the contrary, it is recommended to consume water or isotonic drinks, especially designed for athletes and their metabolic processes.

‘Distract’ from the heat

There is no worse blow to a runner than one caused by the heat, and it is well known that high temperatures are the natural enemy of the runner.

By itself, the athlete’s body generates heat when running, even though it must be dissipated outside to prevent his body temperature from rising too much.

When the environment is too hot, it is more complicated to control that temperature, so it is important to be careful to suspend the training if you notice an extraordinary increase in the heart rate and sweating, in addition to other symptoms such as headache or sea.

More than 40 degrees centigrade internally can translate into a heat stroke, which can be deadly.

Be careful with the humidity

There may be situations where, apparently, the high temperature is not a problem, but you also have to be attentive to the humidity in the environment.

The advantage of a humid environment is that it is easily identifiable for our five senses. The bad news is that there is another factor that is not so easy to measure: the relative humidity of the environment.

When the humidity in the environment is high, the sweat that the human body expels to lower its temperature does not evaporate, which is why the heat accumulates in the body.

Caution: the fatigue generated by high body temperature is not noticed in its initial stages and appears suddenly when reaching a certain level.

Being attentive to the behavior of your body can be the key to avoiding a bad mouse.

Tips

-The 75/75/75 rule: Do not run outside (competitively) for more than 75 minutes, when the humidity is higher than 75 percent and the ambient temperature is higher than 75 degrees fahrenheit (24 degrees centigrade). The rest depends on you.

-The best option that a runner has to control the accumulation of his body heat is to manage his race step in a realistic way.