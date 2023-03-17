TOGG T10X: First SUV from Turkey comes to Germany

The Turks build millions of cars – but so far none of their own. Now the country has its first brand. And she also wants to come to us. The TOGG T10X under review.

Türkiye’nin Otomobili Girişim Grubu A.Ş – or TOGG for short: the young Turkish car brand will be bringing its first car onto the market in just a few days. She also wants to take off in Germany as early as 2024.

A burly SUV, a powerful electric drive, the design from Italy: The T10X is also made of these proven ingredients for success. The compact model comes in two configurations (unfortunately named V1 and V2) and with two battery sizes. The smaller battery has a capacity of 52.4 kWh for a range of 314 kilometers, while the larger one has 88.5 kWh for a range of 523 kilometers. Both variants are powered by a 218 hp electric motor. A more powerful version with all-wheel drive should follow in six months.

This is TOGG Millions of new cars have been built in Turkey for years – albeit on external orders for Fiat, Ford, Hyundai and Toyota, for example. A separate car brand, however, did not exist until now. That only changed in 2019, when Turkish President Erdogan personally presented the new TOGG brand – “with great fanfare”, as was reported at the time. The manufacturer, a joint venture of several Turkish companies, plans five models and up to 175,000 new cars per year.

The digital equipment is significantly more extensive than the range of engines. In addition to the 12-inch display behind the steering wheel, there is a 29-inch touchscreen for everything important, which extends almost to the side window. Heating, radio and other functions are controlled via another screen. An interior camera takes selfies on demand, and the images can be uploaded to apps via a 4G internet connection.

Now a familiar sight: the cockpit consists largely of touchscreens. Individually designed center armrest and parking brake.