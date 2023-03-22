Top 5 Education Trends of 2023

2023 is the year of the post-pandemic (iStock)

It goes without saying that the world of education has experienced significant changes in recent years, due to the circumstances imposed by the pandemic. Zoom classes, mental health awareness and emotional intelligence of students and teachers, bubbles, hybrid classes: the proverb says that every crisis is an opportunity and the education found in the one that produced the Covid-19 a way to improve the educational experience.

With the new year entering the post-pandemic stage, the Monterrey Tech analyzed five educational trends that are expected to gain momentum. In an article published by the Observatory of the Institute for the Future of Education of the Tec, highlighted:

Working life requires continuous preparation

1. Lifelong learning. Today’s students are looking for opportunities to continue learning after earning their college degree, but many are unaware of the options available to do so. In 2022, Unesco received commitments from more than 140 countries to enable, support and promote lifelong learning, demonstrating the growing interest in this trend.

Gamification and virtual reality

2. Gamification. This is another trend that has been shown to be effective in connecting with students through play. The gamification market is expected to grow more than 30% this year. Technological advances, such as augmented and virtual reality, have great potential to change the way we teach and learn.

An education that integrates scientific knowledge with art

3. STEAM education. The integration of science, arts and humanities in education is also another favorite for 2023. STEAM programs (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) will have a significant increase this year. Trades that require STEAM training will grow 8% by 2029. Multinational companies are investing in STEAM education, demonstrating the importance of this trend in the world of work.

4. Well-being and mental health. Students and faculty have faced emotional and physical challenges during this period, and new mechanisms are being put in place to mitigate these effects. The conversation has centered on the active learning, socialization, and monitoring and care resources for members of university communities.

5. 21st century skills. You are expected to be power skills are an important competition in the educational world. The most required for the near future are the collaborationhe Personal developmenthe focus on achievements and the cultural and social intelligence. The education of these skills is becoming increasingly important in the classroom, and it is expected to continue to grow in the future.

