Top tariff deal: More performance, price guarantee and can be canceled monthly



Mega SIM turned its mobile phone offer upside down in spring and is now offering four new tariffs that offer significantly more performance for the same price. There are also two important advantages for smart users: monthly cancellation and lifetime pricing.





New tariffs offer more service at the same price

The green LTE tariffs have been available from Mega SIM for quite a while and offer access to the 4G network with All-Net-Flat and the best conditions at a low price. Now the provider, known for its discounter campaigns, is making its entire portfolio even more attractive in one fell swoop. In keeping with the spring temperatures, more power brings a breath of fresh air to the portfolio. One thing remains unchanged: every tariff can be canceled on a monthly basis, the prices shown are guaranteed to remain unchanged.

These advantages apply to all MegaSIM tariffs:







To the MegaSIM tariffs

Lifetime price and monthly cancellable





to offer







Particularly interesting for users who know how to assess their needs is the newly designed Unlimited Smart offer, which costs less and offers faster download speeds. For 22.99 euros per month, in addition to a telephony and SMS flat rate, there is also an unlimited LTE Internet flat rate with 15 Mbit/s instead of the previous 10 Mbit/s – enough for YouTube, Spotify and Zoom. This tariff suits everyone who does not want to be limited in mobile data volume but can do without top speeds.

MegaSIM tariff offers at a glance:

Unlimited Smart – Can be canceled monthly

Unlimited LTE internet flat rate with 15 Mbit/s

FLAT – Telephony & SMS

EU roaming

22.99 euros per month

Connection price: 9.99 euros

Secure now with MegaSIM!

140 GB all-network flat rate – can be canceled monthly

120 GB LTE internet flat rate with 225 Mbit/s

FLAT – Telephony & SMS

EU roaming

24.99 euros per month

Connection price: 9.99 euros

Secure now with MegaSIM!

If you want more speed here, the 140 GB Allnet Flat is the right offer in the new portfolio. There is a download speed of up to 225 Mbit/s in the LTE network, flat telephony & SMS are of course also on board. According to the new tariff structure, you only pay 24.99 euros per month for this frequent surfer package. There are still two tariffs that fall between these two offers: the 25 GB Allnet Flat for 14.99 euros and the 50 GB Allnet Flat for 19.99 euros.

25 GB all-network flat rate – can be canceled monthly

25 GB LTE internet flat rate with 225 Mbit/s

FLAT – Telephony & SMS

EU roaming

14.99 euros per month

Connection price: 9.99 euros

Secure now with MegaSIM!

50 GB all-network flat rate – can be canceled monthly

50 GB LTE internet flat rate with 225 Mbit/s

FLAT – Telephony & SMS

EU roaming

19.99 euros per month

Connection price: 9.99 euros

Secure now with MegaSIM!

All in all, Mega SIM has created an attractive offer with the new tariffs, which is particularly convincing due to its flexibility and high performance. Monthly cancellation and the guarantee of lifetime pricing make the offer particularly interesting. So if you are looking for a cheap and flexible mobile phone tariff, you should take a closer look at the new offers from Mega SIM.





To the MegaSIM tariffs

Lifetime discount and monthly cancellable





to offer



