Traffic jams: Drivers have to wait longer here this week

Motorists north of the Havel have to be prepared for two new construction sites. So this week is the Kuhfortdamm closed at Golm – which necessitates a wide-ranging detour via the New Palace and the Eiche district. Furthermore, for road construction work at Krampnitz, the federal highway 2 between Hannoverscher Strasse and Rotkehlchenweg will be blocked on one side. Traffic is regulated with a mobile traffic light.

It will also be difficult in Drewitz. For the refurbishment of Konrad-Wolf-Allee this must be closed in the area of ​​the up and downhill sections of Nutheschnell-Strasse to Hans-Albers-Strasse. Access to Nuthestrasse is only possible via Neuendorfer Strasse. Therefore, the city administration warns of the risk of traffic jams on the road To the Kirchsteigfeld Direction Am Stern.

Many known construction sites

Other permanent construction sites as in the area Leipzig Triangle or at the Behlertstrasse have been known for months – for the latter, however, according to the urban mobility portal, the end of the work has been announced after Easter at the latest. The situation around the world remains problematic Rudolf-Breitscheid-Strassein the area of ​​Plantagenstrasse to Reuterstrasse.

The is additionally narrowed in two places Zeppelinstrasse: This applies to the out-of-town direction, once in the area of ​​Schafgraben and once in the area of ​​Im Bogen.

It also gets narrow in the street At Buchhorst at the industrial area south. Among other things, individual lanes are blocked before the intersection with Drewitzer Straße. Furthermore, the road between Handelshof and An der Brauerei is only half-way open to traffic, where a mobile traffic light regulates traffic.

