Transmilenio will extend its service for the party of Millionaires against Defense and Justice for the Suramericana

Transmilenio will extend its service for the Millonarios party against Defense and Justice of Argentina. (Archive)

During the night of Monday, April 3, the Secretary of the Government of Bogotá, Felipe Jiménez Ángel, announced on his official Twitter account that the Transmilenio service will be extended for another half hour so that the fans of the blue team from the Colombian capital can return more easily after the game, for the Copa Suramericana, against Defensa y Justicia from Argentina.

The match It will be held on Tuesday, April 4 at 9 p.m. and a massive attendance is expected at the Nemecio Camacho El Campín stadium for this meeting that would be concluding around 10:45 at night.

“Tomorrow @MillosFCoficial begins their participation in the South American Cup. To guarantee the mobility of the fans at the end of the game, the Campín and Movistar stations of @TransMilenio will work until 11:30 p.m. (sic)”, trilled the District official.

This way The Mayor’s Office of the city responded to the call of the followers of the Embajador team and those of Santa Fe, since they compete in the same championship, for which reason they raised this request last week, after the schedules were known of the soccer matches in this tournament of the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol).

Both ambassadors and lions will be local three timesof which five of the six games scheduled to be played at El Campín have been planned to start at 9 at night, so adding the 90 minutes of play and 15 minutes of rest, each engagement would end at least around 10:45 p.m., not counting the replacement time.

Due to this, the fans of the Bogota teams requested last week to the Bogotá Mass Transportation System extend the operation for another hour during these five dates, allowing people to leave the sports scene can return to their homes using Transmilenio.

The normal schedule of Transmilenio is from 4 in the morning until 11 at night, Monday to Saturday. While the Sundays and holidays it operates from 4:30 in the morning until 10 at night.

millionaires

date 1

Millionaires vs. Defense and Justice

Tuesday April 4: 9:00 p.m.

El Campin Stadium.

date 2

Penarol vs. millionaires.

Thursday April 20: 7:00 p.m.

Champion of the Century Stadium.

date 3

Millionaires vs. America MG.

Wednesday May 03: 7:00 pm

El Campin Stadium.

date 4

Millionaires vs. Penarol.

Tuesday May 23: 09:00 pm

El Campin Stadium.

date 5

America MG vs. millionaires.

Tuesday June 6: 09:00 pm

Raimundo Sampaio Stadium.

date 6

Defense and Justice vs. millionaires.

Thursday June 29: 9:00 p.m.

Tito Tomaghello Stadium.

Santa Fe

date 1

Goias vs Santa Fe.

Tuesday April 4: 5:00 p.m.

Haile Pinheiro Stadium.

date 2

Santa Fe vs. Gym.

Tuesday April 18: 9:00 p.m.

El Campin Stadium.

date 3

university vs. Santa Fe.

Thursday May 4: 9:00 p.m.

Monumental Stadium of Ate.

date 4

gymnastics vs. Santa Fe.

Tuesday May 23: 5:00 p.m.

Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium.

date 5

Santa Fe vs. Academic.

Thursday June 8: 9:00 p.m.

El Campin Stadium.

date 6

Santa Fe vs. Goias.

Wednesday June 28: 9:00 p.m.

El Campin Stadium.

A motivated Millionaires, directed by the Colombian Alberto Gamero, will receive this Tuesday an irregular Defense and Justicein what will be their debut in the 2023 Copa Sudamericana. It will be the first day of Group F of which América Mineiro and Peñarol are also part.

He Colombian team arrived at the tournament after not prospering in its intention to reach higher in the Copa Libertadores in which he was eliminated by the Brazilian Atlético Mineiro.

That setback makes up for it because he is now the leader of the Colombian league after beating Atlético Bucaramanga 0-2, with goals from Carlos Ruiz, who had not played any official match this year due to injury, and from Yuber Quiñones.

Just in the duel of the weekend, Gamero saved some of his main figures such as midfielders Larry Vásquez and David Silva and striker Leonardo Castro thinking about the duel on Tuesday.

(With agency information)