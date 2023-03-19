Tributes and rare editions at the Poetry Book Fair in Lisbon

A The fair has the participation of publishers and booksellers, with rare editions taken by second-hand booksellers, and its six-day program includes readings, conversations, tours, visits, workshops, book launches, live music.

The tribute to Ana Luísa Amaral (1956-2022), the author of “Minha Senhora de Quê”, Queen Sofia Prize for Ibero-American Poetry 2021, marks the opening of the Fair, while the session dedicated to Eugénio de Andrade (1923-2005 ), the creator of “Rente ao Dizer”, Camões Prize 2001, will be on the 24th, Friday.

The Poetry Book Fair will take place in Campo de Ourique, the Lisbon neighborhood where Casa Fernando Pessoa (CFP) is located and which has been preparing, since the 14th, the celebration of poetry with verses printed on flags, placed on the facades of the buildings – an initiative that has been repeated for the third consecutive year.

The 11 verses chosen this year, which can be read in the buildings, are by Fernando Pessoa and his heteronyms, by Adília Lopes, Ana Luísa Amaral, Camilo Pessanha, Carlos de Oliveira, Eugénio de Andrade and Gisela Casimiro.

At Casa Fernando Pessoa and at the Library/Cultural Space Cinema Europa, flags were hoisted with verses by the creator of Alberto Caeiro, Álvaro de Campos, Ricardo Reis and Bernardos Soares, among many other heteronyms and ‘semi-heteronyms’.

“The verses were chosen from suggestions sent by the public, through an ‘online’ form made available by the CFP, at the end of last year”, explains the institution.

The president of the Parish Council of Campo de Ourique, Pedro Costa, quoted by the CFP, stresses that “poetry is integral to the identity of Campo de Ourique, just as Fernando Pessoa is. holding the Poetry Book Fair, we made a point of celebrating World Poetry Day by taking it to the streets and windows, through the Extended Poetry program”

The mayor guarantees that “motivation is redoubled this year”.

The Fair, defined by the CFP as an “outdoor meeting with readers”, promotes “the reading of poems, workshops for children and adults, music and presentations of new editions, in a program that extends from the garden to the auditorium of Casa Fernando Pessoa and the Library/Cinema Europa Space.

In Jardim da Parada, more than two dozen publishers in their own name will meet, with specific poetry catalogs, such as Douda Correria, Espaço Llansol, Mariposa Azual, não (edições), Relógio D’Água or Leya, and others through representatives, such as Antígona, Assírio & Alvim, Boca, Casa da Achada, Orfeu Negro, Ponto de Fuga/Avesso, Saguão, Sr.Teste, Tinta da China, in bookstores such as Boabá, Snob and Tigre de Papel.

There will also be bookshops such as Casa Pélys and Livraria Miguel de Carvalho.

The CFP highlights the possibility of finding “rare titles, such as a first edition of ‘Mensagem’ (1934), by Fernando Pessoa.”

Another of the works available at Jardim da Parada will be the anthology “Florilégio”, organized by Maria Sequeira Mendes, Joana Meirim and Nuno Amado.

This book, according to the publisher’s note, “seeks to raise awareness about the reading of poems”, and brings together “a set of more than 40 poems — by national and foreign authors, renowned or not so well known —, combining them with the respective readings, that is, analyzes and comments on the poetic text”.

“So, several readers explain to us, in brief texts, the reasons for liking the poem they selected and/or the reasons why it shouldn’t be forgotten”, says não (editions), an independent editorial project.

Adília Lopes, Alberto Pimenta, Florbela Espanca, Emily Dickinson, Arthur Rimbaud or Kenneth Goldsmith are some of the represented poets.

The presentation of the work is scheduled for Friday, at 6:30 pm, at the bar at Teatro A Barraca, at Cinearte, in the Santos-o-Velho neighborhood.

Another initiative, within the scope of the Fair, is a tribute to Ana Luísa Amaral (1956-2022), at CFP, with a conversation and reading of her poems by other writers and friends, which will include the participation of Francisco José Viegas, Lídia Jorge, Margarida Vale de Gato and Maria do Rosário Pedreira. The moderation will be done by the journalist Luís Caetano.

The homage to the poet Eugénio de Andrade, whose birth centenary is being celebrated this year, includes a poetry and cello recital, with Teresa Lima, Mónica Garcez and Daniela de Brito, at the Espaço Cultural Cinema Europa Library.

On Tuesday, the visit to Casa Fernando Pessoa is free.

