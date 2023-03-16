Trickery in the shop: Epic Games has to pay back 245 million to customers



The allegations by the American consumer protection authority FTC were clear: Epic Games is said to have designed the interface of its shop for years so that players quickly made unwanted purchases – including children. Now the company has to pay back 245 million.





FTC Settlement: $245M to Affected US Customers

Developing an intuitive interface is certainly not an easy task. Deliberately tricking users into making unwanted purchases with inconsistent and confusing menu navigation, but that’s another matter entirely. According to the FTC, what sounds like dubious methods through dark internet shops is exactly what Epic Games has been doing for years in its Fortnite in-game shop. After a December settlement, US consumer advocates ordered the company to repay a total of $245 million to affected customers for these practices.

“The counter-intuitive, inconsistent and confusing arrangement of the various menus in Fortnite has resulted in players triggering unwanted purchases by pressing a single button,” according to an FTC press release, from the GamesRadar quoted. According to the consumer advocates, this was also possible for children without the involvement of their parents. With the order that has now been issued, Epic Games is prohibited from using such so-called “dark patterns” in its shop, and every sale requires the “express consent of the user”.

“Dark Patterns” and account bans

It was also Epic Games’ practice to suspend user accounts when disputed purchases made by mistake due to the confusing interface. This practice is now banned. “The order also prohibits Epic from denying consumers access to their accounts to dispute unauthorized bills,” the FTC said.

Like the authority writes, the settlement money will be used for refunds to Fortnite players in the US. The list of entitled users makes it very clear how far-reaching and long-lasting the violations were according to the consumer advocates.

Get Refunds:

Parents whose children made an unauthorized credit card purchase from the Epic Games Store between January 2017 and November 2018

Fortnite players charged for in-game currency (V-Bucks) for unwanted in-game items (such as cosmetics, llamas, or Battle Passes) between January 2017 and September 2022

Fortnite players who had their accounts suspended between January 2017 and September 2022 after contesting unauthorized charges with their credit card companies.

