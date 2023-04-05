Trump: “I never thought something like this would happen” – Hola News

Miami, Apr 4 (EFE).- Former US President Donald Trump returned to Florida on Tuesday after being accused of 34 criminal offenses, of which he pleaded not guilty before New York judge Juan Manuel Merchán.

Trump summoned the press at Mar-a-Lago, the mansion and private club in Palm Beach (Florida) where he has his home, to make a statement public starting at 8:15 p.m. (00:15 GMT).

Trump’s Boeing 757 plane landed at the Palm Beach airport after 6:10 p.m. (22:10 GMT).

Trump was booked and formally indicted on charges related to the alleged delivery of $130,000 to a porn actress in the middle of the campaign for the 2016 presidential election.

The former president, who is now seeking to be the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election, is the first person in his position to be criminally charged in US history.

He pleaded not guilty before Judge Juan Manuel Merchán to each and every one of the 34 charges for falsifying business records

“Everyone agrees that this is a farce,” the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement said in a statement, stating that “today, the United States witnessed an unprecedented attack on our justice system ”.

This shameful and “basic” accusation is a stain on our nation, one that will only be erased if President Donald J. Trump returns to the White House, where he belongs, he added.

Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump, charged today with 34 counts of falsifying business records, orchestrated an illegal scheme that issued three payments to people with harmful information about him ahead of the presidential elections in 2016.

Trump appeared today before Judge Merchán, followed at every move by cameras that captured his serious gesture, to learn about charges that had remained sealed since Thursday, when a grand jury considered that there was sufficient evidence and arguments in the case to indict the Ex leader.

Bragg summarized the accusations in a press conference after that court hearing, from which only Merchán’s warning to Trump about his inflammatory rhetoric on social networks was leaked, and after which the businessman boarded his private plane to his mansion from Florida, where he wrote on his Truth social network that he had done nothing illegal.

Trump, along with publisher American Media Incorporated (AMI) and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, “agreed in 2015 to execute a ‘catch and kill’ scheme, which is a scheme to buy and suppress negative information, to improve the chances of Trump winning the election,” Bragg explained.

