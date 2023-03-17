Trump posts on Facebook and YouTube for the 1st time since suspension in 2021

“ANDstou de volta!” (I’m back, in English), wrote the republican, who has already announced his third candidacy for the White House, in the presidential elections of 2024.

The short message in capital letters was accompanied by a small and old video from the CNN station, where he appears flanked by his vice president Mike Pence and his son Barron, in which he said: “Sorry for making you wait, it was complicated”.

The publication released at 20:00 has already received hundreds of comments, including several praising his return to these social networks.

Last Friday, the ‘online’ video platform YouTube announced the end of Trump’s suspension.

“As of today, the ‘Donald J. Trump’ channel is no longer subject to restrictions,” the US giant said on Twitter.

The Republican had been excluded from the social network in January 2021, still in power, for encouraging his supporters during the attack on the Capitol in Washington.

This unprecedented decision was imitated at the time by most major social networks, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

In justifying its decision, YouTube said on Friday that it had assessed “the risk of violence”, taking into account the importance, for voters, of listening to “equally the main national candidates”.

Donald Trump had already been reinstated on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in recent months.

The reactivation of Trump’s accounts allows the Republican to re-disclose information through his Facebook and Instagram pages, which have 34 million and 23 million followers, respectively.

Trump was a big fan of social media while he was in the White House, between 2017 and 2021, whether to announce official business, comment on television programs or announce what he would eat that day, among many other things.

After being banned from the main social networks in 2021, the former President created his own social network, Truth Social, which he launched in October 2021.

Trump signed an exclusive contract with Truth Social, the validity of which is unknown, although the specialized ‘media’ reported that this situation ended in March.

