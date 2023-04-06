Samsung presents “Try Galaxy”, the app that allows users without a Galaxy phone to try the S23 experience

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced its enhanced ‘Try Galaxy’ simulation, which allows non-Galaxy smartphone users to test new features of the recently released Galaxy S23 series and One UI 5.1.

The feature, which was already available in other parts of the world, now works in 14 languages, including Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese (CN/TW), English, French, French (Canadian), German, Japanese, Swedish, and Vietnamese, Portuguese (BR), Spanish (ESP) and Spanish (Mexican).

“We are proud of the intuitive, convenient and customizable experiences that are only available through the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem,” said Sonia Chang, Vice President of Mobile eXperience Business Brand Marketing Group at Samsung Electronics.

S23 Ultra

“We are committed to continuing to give people who are not yet Samsung users the opportunity to explore what is possible with the latest and greatest Galaxy experiences,” he added.

The power of Galaxy

Since its release in 2022, ‘Try Galaxy’ has been downloaded more than 2 million times. Users can find helpful tutorials and explore the home page, including Galaxy icons, widgets, and navigation.

Galaxy S23 Ultra in black EUROPA PRESS

Users can also try out other innovative and unique apps and features available through Samsung Galaxy S23 and One UI 5.1, including:

● powerful camera: Users can explore what’s possible with Samsung Galaxy’s most advanced camera system with AI optimization to better capture all nighttime moments with Nightography. They can also try in-app editing tools, such as the “Remaster Image” option, to automatically enhance image details.

● Ultra Power: Users can experience how the Galaxy S23 series is redefining ultimate performance through a video demonstrating capabilities gaming next level mobile platform, battery and screen optimized.

● Connected ecosystem: Users can immerse themselves in the latest world of One UI 5.1 with customizable wallpapers, icons, messaging interfaces, backgrounds and more, for a mobile experience that matches their own personality and style.

S23 Ultra

Availability

Try Galaxy now supports 14 languages. The app is available through a simple QR code scan.

Try Galaxy is now available in Spanish for users in Chile. To try the Galaxy experience from another device, all you have to do is download the Try Galaxy app from the web www.trygalaxy.com on your phone.