WWDC 2023: that’s what we expect from the Apple event where it would reveal its Virtual Reality viewer

A few days ago Apple finally confirmed the official date for its long-awaited conference focused on operating systems and developers, the WWDC 2023.

Usually this event of the boys from Cupertino is the stage where the biggest news related to iOS and new features related to the company’s software are revealed.

But for this year things would be relatively different, since a strong rumor has leaked that Apple would take advantage of this event to finally give us the first look at its Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality (VR / AR) viewer.

for at least one of each People have been talking about this device, popularly known since then as the Apple Glass, where there are even firm reports that it has developed prototypes of all kinds for years.

For a long time, no information circulated about this supposed company project, but since 2022 the matter has been resurrected with multiple rumors that Tim Cook’s company was about to finally launch them on the market.

In theory last year we should have seen the presentation of this viewer, but it never happened, although the amount of rumors surrounding it is quite considerable.

And now we have this conference at the door where the expectation is that some interesting things will be announced.

The announcements we expect for WWDC 2023

Apple has updated their official website with a section dedicated exclusively to WWDC 2023, where it is possible to register to request access and attend the event in person. In the same way that once June 5, 2023 arrives, the official streaming will be embedded there.

The conference is getting closer and as the date approaches we have more certainty about the announcements that are expected for this presentation.

From what is known so far, this developer conference will show the latest versions of Apple software, including advances in its iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, WatchOS and TVOS operating systems.

At WWDC 2022 in 2022, news was revealed in these sections, precisely in addition to a redesign for the MacBook family with an M2 processor, along with new versions of MacOS Ventura and WatchOS 9.

Specifically for WWDC 2023, the guys from Cupertino are expected to present, as it would be obvious to conjecture, the new iOS 17. Although it is not estimated that they are going to make any announcements about the iPhone 15.

Apple aims to launch AR Glasses in early 2020

The most recent reports ensure that Apple’s VR / AR viewer would have already been shown to senior company executives, so the obvious next step would be to take advantage of WWDC 2023 to show the device.

The conference will take place online June 5-9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Although the big announcements are expected to be made on the first day.