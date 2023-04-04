Trump trial: What is important to read the indictment

Trump is on trial on multiple charges, making him the first ex-US president to stand trial.Bild: AP / Bryan Woolston

The time has come: April 4, 2023 marks a historic day in US history. With Donald Trump, a former president of the United States has to answer in a criminal case for the first time. Watson has summarized for you what is important at the start of the process.

What is the charge about?

Trump must appear in person for the indictment hearing in Manhattan. Around 30 charges are said to be brought against him – none have been officially announced so far.

Shortly before his election as president in 2016, Trump paid hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels. She had claimed she had Sex had with him. Trump denies an affair, but not that money flowed. The payment itself is not illegal.

Stormy Daniels is the woman who ultimately stumbled upon Trump.Bild: Invision/AP / Charles Sykes

According to the media, Trump is accused of incorrectly billing them and falsifying business documents. He may have violated campaign finance laws. According to US media, Trump has been charged with 34 crimes, each of which carries a prison sentence.

Is the charge historic?

The historical moment of this accusation arises from its uniqueness up to now. A former US President has never had to answer as a defendant in a criminal trial.

Internationally, however, Trump is in the best of company with this fate: the International Criminal Court has just issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu faces corruption charges and former Italian President Silvio Berlusconi has been charged with multiple offenses, including sex parties.

But back to the American isolated case, which is not an isolated case. Because even for some predecessors it was already tight. Richard Nixon, for example, had an indictment on the Watergate Affair – including a burglary at the political opponent to find compromising material – averted by his resignation and a subsequent pardon.

Democrat Bill Clinton, in turn, made a deal with a special counsel. Clinton admitted under oath to false testimony and was not charged. Clinton was also about sex – with his intern at the time.

What other procedures could follow?

Trump has a number of other legal construction sites. These include, for example, the investigations of a special investigator into his handling of secret government documents. According to US media, investigators are said to have collected new evidence such as notes and photos. Experts assume that the investigations are in the final stages – and that another indictment against Trump may be imminent.

In addition, the ex-president is said to have tried to manipulate the outcome of the 2020 election. Specifically, it’s about a phone call in which Trump is said to have demanded “finding” 11,780 votes in Georgia.

When the Capitol was stormed, many people were injured and five people died.Image: dpa / Essdras M. Suarez

In connection with the storming of the Capitol, Trump is also accused of conspiracy. Should there be a trial here, too, that would have great appeal and political weight.

Will Trump be presented in handcuffs?

According to the media, Trump met his legal team in Trump Tower on Monday evening (local time). “He’s in a good mood,” said one of his lawyers on US television. Trump is ready to appear in court.

For this appointment, the ex-president should be taken into custody for a short time, so that fingerprints and mugshots can be taken of him. Whether these photos are actually taken is an open question.

Ordinary mortals are paraded in handcuffs at these dates. However, experts assume that an exception will be made here with Trump – but ultimately the Secret Service, prosecutors and the court will make the final decision.

Many citizens demand: Lock him up.Bild: FR171667 AP / Corey Sipkin

This will all happen behind closed doors. Trump is likely to plead “not guilty” at the indictment hearing. The responsible judge rejected a video transmission from the court.

Trump rejects all allegations as a politically motivated “witch hunt” to prevent his victory in the 2024 presidential election. After the indictment has been read, he will first leave the court and then probably leave New York again.

Can Trump still be president?

In principle this is possible. Because Article 2 of the American Constitution makes it clear: a convicted person may also go to the USA to run for and hold the presidency. In 1920 there was even a candidate who campaigned from prison: Eugene Debs. However, the socialist did not win.

Theoretically, according to US law, it would even be possible to serve as President from prison. That means: Trump could even run and be elected if he were convicted – and had to serve a prison sentence. The ex-president has already made it clear that he wants to move back into the White House.

In internal party polls, he is actually ahead. In addition to the right-wing spokeswoman Greene, other party leaders gathered behind Trump after the indictment and shared his thesis of the persecution being politically controlled justice.

How does the population view the process?

Many Americans see the situation a little differently than Republicans, according to a recent survey by the SSRS institute for CNN. According to this, 60 percent of those surveyed support the charges against Trump. However, more than three quarters of those surveyed say that political motives probably played a role in the indictment.

Videos of the president’s departure in Florida show that many citizens also believe in the story of the political “witch hunt” – and want to support Trump. Trump’s son Eric tweeted a video and wrote: “Incredible support from miles away as we left for New York!”

Republican Laura Loomer also points to the crowds lining the streets near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

The former president continues to gather a number of supporters of the MAGA movement behind him. MAGA is short for Trump’s former slogan: Make America Great Again.

(With material from the dpa)