Pensions: the Defender of Rights received 90 referrals for accusations of police violence

Since the start of the mobilization against the pension reform, the Defender of Rights Claire Hédon has received 90 referrals, she announced on Tuesday April 4 to France info.

The latter concern people claiming to be victims or witnesses of violence by the police, deprivation of liberty in the traps or arrests followed by police custody.

“A fairly large number”

Four of these 90 referrals are automatic referrals relating to a homeless man knocked down by police officers in Bastille in Paris, a demonstrator who was run over by a Brav-M motorcycle and the two seriously injured demonstrators. during the demonstration in Sainte-Soline. “A fairly large number”commented Claire Hédon at the microphone of Franceinfo.

“What happened in Sainte-Soline shows that the executive learned nothing from Sivens”

About sixty people have contacted the Defender of Rights since the use of 49.3 by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on March 16. On March 27, Claire Hédon had counted 65 referrals. “We will need a de-escalation of violence. It’s the responsibility of the state.”she said on Twitter.