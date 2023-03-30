Two new games for free per PC as a gift from the Epic Games Store

Come ogni giovedì, New arrivals and gifts from the Epic Games Store: this weekend we used the plurale perché and giochi gratis sono due, contrary to the solo gioco gratis regalato nelle ultime seventimane. A beautiful occasion to launch your own software library at zero cost.

The first game for free is The Silent Ageadventure/thriller punta e clicca con tanti misteri da risolvere e an aesthetic che richiama i gloriosi anni ’70. Also Tunche is free on the Epic Games Storeecco la sinossi: “Tunche, an extremely powerful essere, is impazzito and now a malvagie creature if they are not registered with the jungle. Aiuta Rumi ei suoi amici de ella a scoprire la verità dietro alle azioni di Tunche ea ristabilire la pace in Amazzonia in esta adorable gioco d’azione roguelike.“

sia Tunche Che The Silent Age They are available for the download for free from 5:00 p.m. of some pomeriggio e fino alla stessa ora del 6 aprile, ricordatevi che ancora per poche ore potete scaricare Chess Ultra e uno Starter Pack per World of Warships, questi contenuti saranno disponibili fino alle 16:59 of March 30.

Tutti i giochi free on Epic Games Store Restoring you forever once again to the bookstore It can be used without limitations of any kind, like any other game regularly purchased.