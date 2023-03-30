Epic Games Store: New free game today – you unwrap this gift

In the Get a new free game today from the Epic Games Store away. The download platform has also put together a game gift for the coming week, which you can open this afternoon. This time you click the full version of Tunche for free in your game collection. Activation takes place at the usual time at 5 p.m. You then have one week to connect the free game to your account. If you have done this by April 6th, you can keep Tunche permanently and play as often as you like.
This week’s new free game
“Tuneche, a being of great power, has gone mad. Now evil creatures are taking over the jungle. Help Rumi and her friends uncover Tunche’s true motives and restore peace to the Amazon in this charming roguelike action game.” Product page for the new free game in the Epic Games Store. In the roguelike action game you help Rumi and his friends with their project. Four worlds with their own “enemies, bosses, challenges and stories” await you.
Get the current free game
Until it is activated this afternoon, you can still get the free game that the Epic Games Store has been distributing since last week: Chess Ultra. Also available until 5 p.m. is the Ishizuchi Starter Pack for World of Warships, which includes a Japanese battleship, a port slot, and eleven epic camouflages, among other things. We will also find out this afternoon which free game the download platform will be giving out in the coming week.