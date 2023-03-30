Marvel’s top henchman has been fired by Disney

Marvel’s top henchman Ike Perlmutter has been kicked, new (former) Disney CEO Bob Iger confirms. In an attempt to now steer the company up, save SEK 60 billion in 2023, they have, among other things, fired 7,000 employees, fired VFX manager Victoria Alonso and got rid of the general manager of all of Marvel Entertainment. This entire department is now thrown under Marvel Studios, which is controlled by Kevin Feige, and we can imagine that Feige is rejoicing today as Perlmutter and he have been at each other’s throats before. At one point, Perlmutter wanted Feige fired, which led to a public dispute, among other things.

This is how Bob Iger writes to his own staff:

“The difficult reality of many colleagues and friends leaving Disney is not something we take lightly. This company is home to the most talented and dedicated employees in the world, and so many of you bring a lifelong passion for Disney to your work here. That’s part of what makes working at Disney so special. It also makes it all the more difficult to say goodbye to wonderful people we care about. I want to offer my sincere thanks and appreciation to every departing employee for your numerous contributions and your devotion to this beloved company.”