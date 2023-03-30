Companies test schedules before the imminence of hybrid work

Many of the big companies are in the headlines lately for asking their employees get them back to the office. It’s a risky move, considering that most employees prefer to work from home at least some days of the week: according to a Gallup study, 34 percent

percent of those surveyed want to work remote completely, while 60 percent

You want to work a flexible hybrid schedule.

This has led companies to try to find the best solution in the face of an understood resistance to return to the past. In response, some organizations have given employees the freedom to choose which days they prefer to attend and which days they prefer to stay home.

According to XpertHR research, 97 percent of organizations are implementing

or plan to implement the job hybrid. It is now becoming the norm, with 3X2 being the predominant preference between in-office and remote work, where employees spend three

days in the office and two days working from home.

The pattern of job hybrid has left many strategically choosing weekdays since

home, favoring Mondays and Fridays, which mean more time to sleep or socialize. To those who

choose to work only Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are referred to as TWAT (which stands for Tuesday,

Wednesday and Thursday, for its acronym in English). And it is not difficult to understand why Mondays and Fridays are more

popular for working from home. Research shows that longer weekends are a great way to boost team health, productivity, and motivation.

Of course, that does not mean that they are days off, but it does mean savings on travel and possibly they can better balance their personal and professional life. Friday and Monday are spent at home and dedicated to work activities that are independent of the location: emails, calls, organizing documents, in short. This simplifies their lives, since what TWATS do is divide their week by activity, which means that the proportion of communication modes they use is determined by their schedule, not by other people’s whims.

Another option that gained popularity as a result of the pandemic it was that of one week labor of four days. Advocates say 32-hour days increase employee well-being without sacrificing

performance. Under this modality, companies can reduce working hours and maintain the

productivity, solving the waste of time in long meetings, inefficient processes and other

distractions within the facilities.

Experts argue that incentivizing workers with longer weekends increases the quality of their work efficiency. The evidence, supporters say, is confirmed in countries like the USA, Iceland and Japan.

In their fight for the resistance to return to the officeeach organization will have to adopt what

better suits the employees and to the operation of the business, with the least possible damage. The

Experts indicate that there is only one way to convince them: meaningful connections with colleagues.

Whether it’s to see the people you know or to meet new companions; the social aspect of work

cannot be underestimated. The social capital, the networks and relationships that we naturally create to work

effectively, it is a vital part of being committed to our work.

Leaders may need to do more to encourage employees to leave their zones

of comfort under their roof, with initiatives that encourage them to appreciate that physical unity and highlight the

value of connecting with colleagues in a meaningful and authentic way.

He job remote came to stay. Companies should already be adapting their work environments

work or preparing to adapt, since the demands of job remote will increase from here

onwards. Ultimately, working remotely is effective, but it must be put into practice

correctly according to the needs of each organization, either with the TWAT, the week of

32 hours or on Mondays and Fridays.