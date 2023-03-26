Two sports cars involved: four people die in a car accident on the A3

Four people died in a serious traffic accident on Autobahn 3 in North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday.

As the police in Düsseldorf announced, a driver near Elten in the direction of Cologne lost control of his sports car and had an accident. When the man and his passenger were standing on the hard shoulder with a first responder, the three were hit by another car. She and the second driver died.

According to the police, the 42-year-old driver of the first accident car had left the road on a rain-soaked road for initially unclear reasons and got into a ditch.

He and his 37-year-old passenger were able to free themselves from the car. They were standing with the 39-year-old first responder on the hard shoulder when the 56-year-old second driver also hit them with a sports car.

Apparently he also lost control of his car.

All four participants came from the Netherlands. The first responder and the passenger died at the scene, police said. Both drivers succumbed to their injuries shortly afterwards. After the accident, the police began investigations and secured evidence. At the scene of the accident, the lane was initially blocked. Rescue helicopters, emergency doctors and ambulances were deployed. (AFP)

