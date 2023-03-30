U-Committee on the A45 Bridge constituted before blasting

Düsseldorf.

Three days before the Rahmede viaduct is blown up, the committee of inquiry meets in the NRW state parliament. The opposition wants clarification.

The investigative committee of the NRW state parliament to deal with the debacle surrounding the complete closure of the ailing A45 Viaduct Rahmede convenes for its inaugural session on 4 May. This was announced by committee chairman Stefan Engstfeld (Greens) on Thursday. The first steps were discussed with the parliamentary groups.

The state parliament had set up the parliamentary committee of inquiry “Bridge disaster and infrastructure congestion” on Wednesday at the request of the opposition factions of the SPD and FDP and elected the Green politician Engstfeld as chairman. The panel is said to be next to the Rahmede viaduct also deal with the bridge infrastructure in NRW as a whole and work through possible omissions, misjudgments and misconduct on the part of the state government and the ministries.

The Rahmede valley bridge on the Germany-wide important Autobahn 45 was completely closed in December 2021, the central one “Sauerland line” (Frankfurt-Dortmund) is interrupted. The bridge is to be blown up on May 7th. (dpa)













