UN advances in the creation of an air bridge between Haiti and the Dominican Republic

UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations Organization (UN) is in the process of establishing a vital “air bridge” between Haiti and the Dominican Republic, with the aim of providing humanitarian assistance to the Haitian population, which is facing a serious crisis. The initiative, announced Wednesday by the UN mission, aims to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid toward Haiti where the international airport remains closed.

Despite initial efforts, the air connection is not yet operational. The UN spokesperson’s office has confirmed that teams are working hard to get it up and running as soon as possible, correcting previously announced information that suggested its immediate implementation.

This helicopter airlift between the two countries that share the island of Hispaniola will serve to transport vital supplies to Haiti and, at the same time, will allow the evacuation of non-essential UN personnel from Haiti to the Dominican Republic. In addition, it will facilitate the deployment of experts in crisis management and humanitarian aid to the region, as explained Stéphane Dujarricspokesperson for the UN Secretary General.

Humanitarian crisis in Haiti

The UN expressed its deep concern about the humanitarian situation in Haiti, aggravated by the lack of funds for assistance. The World Food Program (WFP), for example, faces the risk of having to suspend its operations in Haiti next week due to funding shortages, which could have serious repercussions on the affected population.

The UN humanitarian plan for Haiti in 2024, which requires approximately $774 million, has received just 3.2% funding so far, representing a worrying gap in the capacity to respond to the crisis.

Armed gangs maintain control

Meanwhile, the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, is largely being controlled by armed gangs who unleashed a violent campaign to overthrow the Prime Minister. Ariel Henry. This situation keeps the country in a dangerous conflict, with risks of famine and civil war.

Although Henry resigned after an emergency meeting held on Monday in Jamaica, in which Haitian representatives, the Caribbean Community (Caricom), the UN and several countries such as the United States and France participated, the transition plan towards a Presidential Council appears to face obstacles, as leaders of some armed gangs expressed their intention to continue the fight, threatening to undermine efforts to restore stability in the country.

Source: With information from AFP