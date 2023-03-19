Pension reform: the big government review

Faced with a France that is not getting angry and an essential vote scheduled for Monday, it is perhaps the entire Macron five-year term that is at stake with or without a motion of censure.

There may not be only Baccalaureate holders who will pass a decisive exam for their future on Monday afternoon. The vote of possible motions of censure filed by the RN and the LIOT (Freedoms, Independents, Overseas and Territories) has all of the decisive test for the future of the Borne government.

“It was written” it is with these words that Karl Olive deputy Renaissance of Yvelines spoke about the unpopularity of this reform on our antennas. If the government was certainly expecting such a massive wave of protests, it is difficult to know if it had planned the 10,000 tons of waste on the Parisian sidewalks or the blockage of the largest Total refinery in Gonfreville-l’Orcher.

It is also difficult to foresee such a violent return against certain politicians on all sides. In a few days, Eric Ciotti (LR), Mathieu Lefèvre (Renaissance), Amel Gacquerre (Centrist Union) have all seen their offices degraded or even stoned as an illustration of the tensions that reign in the country.

Bruno Cautrès, researcher at CNRS and Cevipof talks about a “umpteenth episode of a much more structural crisis”. After several months marked by an increase in the rate of inflation which is directly reflected in the daily life of the French, this reform carried out with great blows of 49.3 has everything to symbolize a general fed up.

Recall supports

This is why before this vote of confidence in the government, many figures of the majority do not hesitate to discredit attempts at motions of censure and to remind certain allies of their commitments. Karl Olive evokes a “treason” of the Republicans by calling for “taking responsibility” while Bruno Le Maire launched an appeal in the columns of the Parisian so that LR “finds his senses”. If Eric Ciotti has already assured that he would not vote for a motion of censure so as not to “add chaos to chaos”, certain members of LR or even the majority have made it known that he would support the motions of censure.

He went away took little for the reform to be put to the vote, but the fact that the difference between the possibility or not of a motion of censure is only about twenty votes has everything to worry the executive. If the motions of censure do not succeed, the pension reform will be officially adopted. They are currently the only way to prevent the adoption of a law through 49.3.

Also note that Emmanuel Macron sees his popularity rating at the lowest (28%) since the yellow vests crisis, a time when the president had to review his entire political agenda. Elisabeth Borne also displays a record rate of 67% dissatisfaction according to the latest survey published in the JDD.

The Prime Minister on the front line of this reform for months could bear the brunt of this unpopularity, she who has already drawn 11 times in 10 months in office on 49.3 and sees new stormy discussions looming around a law on the ‘immigration.