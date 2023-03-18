UN advocates extension of grain deal

The United Nations would do everything possible to ensure that the grain deal concluded between Russia and Ukraine is extended. The head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance, Martin Griffiths, said before the Security Council. An extension is crucial for global food security.

The agreement, signed on July 22, 2022, allowing the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports expires today. The two warring parties had agreed in principle on Tuesday to extend the agreement. However, Russia spoke of 60 days, Ukraine of 120 days.