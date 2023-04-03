United States: Donald Trump arrived in New York on the eve of his court appearance

The former US president is appearing on Tuesday in a fraud case related to the payment of money to porn actress, Stormy Daniels.

He is expected Tuesday, April 4 in a court of Manhattan. Donald Trump arrived at his hotel in New York on Monday, on the eve of his historic court appearance in a fraud case linked to a payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels. The former American president will then be served with the criminal charges against him.

The former White House tenant swears he is “innocent” and wrote on his social network Truth Social that he was traveling to New York to “Make America Great Again” and that he was the victim of a “witch hunt”. In New York, the surroundings of the Trump Tower where the businessman will stay 36 hours, have been under high security for days, even if only a handful of pro and anti-Trump demonstrators parade there.

While the billionaire landed in New York, Joe Biden was him in a factory in Minnesota, in the north of the country, to praise his economic record. The US president has so far declined to comment on the legal proceedings.

“The president will plead not guilty”

His summons to court, an unprecedented ritual for a former head of state, should see Donald Trump decline his name, age, profession, submit to a fingerprinting and be photographed, like all warned. Before the judge, “the president will plead not guilty” car “there is no crime” criminal according to his defense, said his lawyer, Joe Tacopina.

The affair that torments Donald Trump dates back to October 2016, just before his election to the White House. His personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who turned against him, had at the time paid 130,000 dollars to the actress of pornographic films Stormy Daniels to buy her silence. If the agreement made with Stormy Daniels was indeed authorized, it could however correspond to a campaign expense. However, the sum does not appear in the candidate’s 2016 accounts, and was listed as “legal fees” in the documents of his company Trump Organization.