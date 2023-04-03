After firing her cruelly, TV Azteca begs the famous to have her in Survivor Mexico

A famous television host who was recently fired from TV Aztec, has cruelly surprised his fans after it was rumored that he will return to television in Survivor Mexico.

Is about Gaby Ramirez, who was one of the most beloved conductors of come joy, and that despite her popularity she was fired from the Ajusco morning show.

as we told you in The Truth News, Gaby Ramírez concluded her employment relationship with TV Azteca in January, after Maru Silva’s entry into the Azteca morning show, since then the famous woman has dedicated herself to her YouTube channel.

Gaby Ramírez in Survivor Mexico

A few days ago, TV Azteca surprised its fans by announcing a new season of Survivor Mexico and they have even started casting to find the participants.

However, two possible participants in the program have been leaked, one of them being, gaby ramirez,y Aldair Leal

These movements would be encouraged to ensure the success of the new season of the reality show; However, many have wondered how this was possible, after Gaby’s controversial departure from Venga La Alegría.

What happened to Gaby Ramírez?

It was at the beginning of the year when the dismissal of a lot of talent from TV Azteca was announced, such as La Bebshita, Aristeo Cázares and Alana Lliteras, who were removed from Venga La Alegría Weekend.

After leaving the TV Azteca morning show, many fans began to wonder what had happened to Gaby Ramírez, since the famous 44 years never gave any statement about his VLA output.

But after this the famous Monterrey woman opened a Youtube channel where she dedicated herself to doing interviews, in a short time the former de Pablo Montero I managed to gather 701 thousand followers.

