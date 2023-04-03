Vagnati: “Radonjic spero abbia capito il suo valore, Schuurs? Siamo contenti”. E su Juric… – Toro.it

At the end of Sassuolo-Torino, the manager Davide Vagnati, has commented on the partita e parlato del futuro della squadra granata

Also the manager of Torino, Davide Vagnati, has commented on the ottenuto pareggio of the granata squad against Sassuolo: “We have seen two beautiful squads that are close to a diverse but propositive team. Abbiamo provato entrambe vincere la partita e il dispiacere più grande è aver chiuso il primo tempo sotto, non meritavamo. Ora pensiamo alla next partita”.

Sull’Under 18 at the Viareggio Tournament

Through the microphones of the Rai, Vagnati also commented on Antonino Asta’s Under 18 road to Viareggio: “This year Viareggio was for the Under 18, because the one who guards our Spring is still happy with my greatness. something else Abbiamo giocatori con il potenziale ma magari li faremo crescere altrove”.

Su Radonjic

For his Radonjic: “Radonjic must find continuity in the daily life, maintaining high concentration and rhythm. Quello che fai in settimana te lo ritrovi la domenica. In the last part of the stagione if he is filling up very well, I hope he had his capitol or he valued him because of his technique and force he could play in a top club ”.

His contract of Juric

Vagnati also spoke about the future of Juric: “C’è stato troppo alarmismo per this situation. The president has not spoken before. He has another year of contracts and siamo contenti. Cercheremo di fare più punti possibili ea fine anno capiremo eventually other things, but it is not a subject, seen the contract in essere”.

Your Schuurs

Infine your Schuurs: “Schuurs? Siamo contenti ed è uno di quei ragazzi che ha volgia di lavorare, di mettersi in discussione e di curare ogni particolare. He is growing very much also thanks to Juric ”.