United States: important victory for supporters of the right to abortion in Wisconsin

Wisconsin voters voted progressive Janet Protasiewicz to the Supreme Court of the northern US state on Tuesday, several US media reported, handing abortion rights supporters a substantial victory.

With this victory of Janet Protasiewicz, the high institution of Wisconsin now has four progressive judges against three conservatives.

The election was considered one of the most important of the year in the United States, because its outcome would depend on the fate of abortion rights in this state.

“Congratulations to Janet Protasiewicz who becomes the next justice of the Supreme Court of Wisconsin,” reacted the Wisconsin branch of the Planned Parenthood family planning organization.

A decisive election

Last June, the Supreme Court of the United States had dynamited the right to abortion, giving freedom to the states to ban it or not. Several states, including Wisconsin, had laws banning abortion written before Roe v. Wade of 1973, which established the right of American women to have an abortion.

Acknowledging the legal risk, the powerful organization Planned Parenthood stopped planning all abortions in Wisconsin soon after the Supreme Court ruling in Washington.

“Abortion clinics in Wisconsin have temporarily stopped providing their services due to an old law that completely bans abortions that (state) officials may begin to enforce,” Abortion Finder said at the time. , a site providing information on where to get an abortion in the United States.

The law banning abortion in Wisconsin, dating from 1849, is expected to be reviewed in the coming months by the State Supreme Court.