United whereabouts: good cards for Weghorst

Erik ten Hag would like to see fellow Dutchman Wout Weghorst at Manchester United beyond the summer. The coach of the English record champions said to the press when asked: “Naturally. I think he handles many elements of the game very well. Wout is doing a really good job for us.”

Weghorst came to Manchester from Besiktas in January. However, his parent club is still Burnley FC, and United does not have a purchase option. Weghorst is used regularly under ten Hag. In 18 games, the 30-year-old center forward only scored twice. In the Bundesliga, Weghorst played for VfL Wolfsburg between 2018 and 2021 (144 games, 70 goals).

