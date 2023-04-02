FC Bayern: Kai Havertz before transfer? Chelsea star gives clear answer

Kai Havertz is a regular in the German national team.Image: dpa / Arne Dedert

With the signing of Thomas Tuchel at FC Bayern, there were of course numerous rumors about which players from his former clubs could make the journey to the Isar in the summer. In addition to Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount, one name in particular was quickly discussed: Kai Havertz.

With his winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City, the German national player ensured Thomas Tuchel’s greatest success as a club coach. He fondly remembers the time under the 49-year-old. Havertz is grateful for the time together and describes the relationship as “very good”.

Especially as he has struggled to adjust to the English Premier League following his move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2020.

FC Bayern is also said to have had an eye on him at the time. But Havertz decided in 2020 against moving to the German record champions.

Havertz raves about Thomas Tuchel

“Football was really difficult for me. And then a German coach came and turned the tide completely,” he says in the “Bild” podcast “Phrasen Mäher” about Tuchel’s arrival in London.

Havertz has now commented on the rumors for the first time that he could follow Tuchel to Munich. Eventually he explained: “He definitely made me a better player”

Havertz now reveals that it was difficult for him to reject FC Bayern at the time.

“Bayern are generally a huge club that it’s hard to say no to as a German player, but my personal goal has always been to play abroad at some point. In England or Spain.”

Staying in the Bundesliga, where only Munich would have remained as a potential employer, is “almost too boring for him,” he says. In retrospect, he considers his decision for Chelsea to be “just right”.

Havertz is always associated with FC Bayern

It is questionable whether he still sees it that way in the summer. Because according to Sky information, the future for the national player in London is totally open.

With Chelsea spending over 600 million euros on new players in the winter transfer window and the squad facing major upheaval in the summer, Havertz could also leave the club.

Especially since the Londoners are dependent on income due to the high expenses in order not to violate the rules of financial fair play. According to Sky transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea should even be willing to talk from a transfer fee of 50 to 60 million euros. The Blues paid 80 million euros for the striker three years ago.

But the connoisseur assesses the current track to Munich as “not so hot”.