Chaos in Australia’s F1 race – Max Verstappen won, Valtteri Bottas no points despite only twelve cars finishing

The third Formula 1 race of the year dragged on. Three restarts, two of which at the end, left their mark on the race, which was won by Max Verstappen. Valtteri Bottas had to settle for eleventh place.

The race in Australia did not go very smoothly as red flags resulted in three restarts. The final restart was nevertheless of a formal nature as the race was finished behind the safety car.

After many back and forths, reigning world champion Max Verstappen crossed the finish line first. He extends the lead in the WC summary, the balance is two victories and a second place.

Red Bull driver Verstappen was the clear advance favorite in Australia. Verstappen still did not get a further start as he was immediately passed by Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

– The start was bad. I took it carefully on the first lap as there was a lot to lose, says Verstappen after the race.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was forced to retire immediately after the start and he has had a nightmare start to the season. The balance is two broken races and a seventh place.

Verstappen cruised to a comfortable victory

A few laps after the start, Russell lost ground when he made an ill-timed pit stop. At the same time, Alex Albon lost his grip on his car, and this led to the race being interrupted. After the race then restarted, Russell’s car caught fire and his nightmare day was complete.



Caption

George Russell had a short day at work. Bild: EPA-EFE/Simon Baker George Russell

After the first restart, Verstappen managed to pass Hamilton in the lead and the Dutchman then managed to extend his lead.

Verstappen cruised to a comfortable victory when the race, with five laps remaining, was broken. Kevin Magnussen had destroyed his tyre, which soon after resulted in a red flag.

Chaos at the end

Before the race’s second restart, only three laps remained. Verstappen managed to maintain his lead, but behind him Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon collided, resulting in a third red flag.

The last restart, with only twelve cars involved, was nevertheless of a formal nature as the race was taken to the finish line behind the safety car.

Verstappen won – for the first time in Australia – ahead of Hamilton and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) in third place.

Runner-up Hamilton says he does not yet feel comfortable with his Mercedes. Therefore, he was also extremely satisfied with the result.

– I did not expect to finish second. To be able to compete with Aston Martin is incredible, says Hamilton.

Bottas unhappy

Valtteri Bottas had to settle for eleventh place. He is also not happy with his car.

– Not all problems have been solved. I feel a little worried. We are not where we should be, says Bottas to Viaplay.

The Alfa Romeo driver did not have the margins on his side either.

– The first red flag crushed our strategy. In connection with the second restart I was ninth, but was then put back to twelve.

It was a referee’s decision that resulted in Bottas getting no points. He was up in the points at the end when drivers in front of him went into the forest, but the order was then restored.

Now a four-week break awaits. The next race, the fourth of the season, will be held in Azerbaijan on April 30.

Results

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull

2. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0,179

3. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.769

4. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3,082

5. Sergio Perez Red Bull +3,320

6. Lando Norris McLaren +3,701

7. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +4,939

8. Oscar Piastri McLaren +5.382

9. Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo +5,713

10. Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTau +6,052

11. Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +6,513

12. Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari +6,594

Source: AFP