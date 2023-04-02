Lyon: PSG still wants Cherki

Eager to recruit attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki (19 years old, 25 appearances and 3 goals in L1 this season) in January, Paris Saint-Germain came up against Lyon’s refusal despite an offer of more than 20 million euros, bonus included . However, the capital club has not given up on the idea of ​​bringing in OL talent since Luis Campos is still making it a priority track, according to L’Equipe.

PSG therefore plans to go back on the offensive during the next summer transfer window. However, the Parisian leaders will have to deal with competition from German and English clubs, including Newcastle. The Magpies, current 5th in the Premier League, have significant financial power and could raise the bids.