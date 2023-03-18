Universitario vs ADT LIVE TODAY: they play at the Monumental for League 1

Alianza Lima, Universitario and Sporting Cristal: which players will not be able to count on date 9 of Liga 1? The Peruvian team began work in La Videna with soccer players from the local tournament who will fight to be considered in the final list for the friendlies with Germany and Morocco on March 25 and 28.

The summoned Alianza, Univeristario and Cristal will be absent on date 9 of the Peruvian tournament.

Several players of the league 1 joined the training sessions peruvian team thinking about the friendlies with Germany and Morocco this March 25 and 28, which will be played in Europe. These summoned will have to show off to be on the final list that Juan Reynoso will put together to play these matches. The technician of the ‘red and white’ called two players from Alianza Lima, University of Sports and Sporting Cristal on the selective list and may not be taken into account by their coaches for date 9 of the Peruvian tournament.