Universitario vs ADT LIVE TODAY: they play at the Monumental for League 1

Alianza Lima, Universitario and Sporting Cristal: which players will not be able to count on date 9 of Liga 1?
The Peruvian team began work in La Videna with soccer players from the local tournament who will fight to be considered in the final list for the friendlies with Germany and Morocco on March 25 and 28.
Several players of the league 1 joined the training sessions peruvian team thinking about the friendlies with Germany and Morocco this March 25 and 28, which will be played in Europe. These summoned will have to show off to be on the final list that Juan Reynoso will put together to play these matches. The technician of the ‘red and white’ called two players from Alianza Lima, University of Sports and Sporting Cristal on the selective list and may not be taken into account by their coaches for date 9 of the Peruvian tournament.
One of the novelties in University of Sports in view of ADT is the inclusion of Roberto Siucho in the ‘cream’ call. Jorge Fossati It would give the winger minutes and it could be his debut with the ‘merengues’ after almost two years. He returned to Ate after he passed through soccer in China, he recovered his Peruvian nationality and everything is ‘okay’ so that he can once again defend the jersey of the ‘OR’.
University of Sports vs. ADT: the ‘creams‘ They face the Tarma team on Saturday, March 17 for the date 9 of the Opening Tournament of the League 1 2023. The duel will take place at the Monumental Stadium.
This is how Universitario and ADT arrive
Sports University: The ‘creams‘ have improved their performance since the arrival of Jorge Fossati, who achieved two great victories in his two games led. First, they qualified for the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana by beating Cienciano 2-0 and then obtained a valuable 3-2 victory over Deportivo Binacional in Cusco with a great goal in the last minute from Álex Valera, who resumed his scoring streak. in the same way of Emanuel Herrera, who has two consecutive goals.
ADT: The Tarma team has been carrying out a correct campaign in the Opening Tournament. Those led by Franco Navarro come from defeating Sport Boys 1-0, they have not lost for four games and they have not received goals for three. In addition, in their two away games they achieved valuable 0-0 draws with Sporting Cristal in Lima and 1-1 with Atlético Grau in Piura.
match referee
The judge responsible for academic vs. ADT be michael espinoza. He will be accompanied by Stephen Atoche (first assistant), Anderson Quispe (second assistant) and Víctor Cori (fourth referee).
university vs. ADT: probable alignments
Sports University: Jose Carvallo; Aldo Corzo, William Riveros, Matías Di Benedetto, Nelson Cabanillas; Martín Pérez Guedes, Rodrigo Ureña, Andy Polo, Piero Quispe, Luis Urruti; Alex Valera. DT: Jorge Fossati.
ADT: Ignacio Barrios; Jean Franco Falconi, Gonzalo Rizzo, Emilio Gutierrez, Cesar Inga; Armando Alfageme, Jorge Palomino, Kevin Serna, Willyan Mimbela; Janio Posito, Victor Perlaza. DT: Franco Navarro.
university vs. ADT: ticket prices
University of Sports announced the price of tickets for the match against ADT in it monumental stadium, these can be purchased through the Teleticket platform. Picture ‘cream‘ He hopes to repeat the collection achieved in recent games, in which they obtained almost 10 million soles. Prices are as follows:
– East (Conadis): 36 soles
– West (Conadis): 52 soles
– Black Armchair: 120 soles
– Cream Experience: 300 soles