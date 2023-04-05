Unusual: 2 dolphins found on two beaches in Tipaza

Two dolphins were found dead on Wednesday, one on the beach ofAl Ançsor in the district of Al-Balag and the other on the beach of Hammamet in the Golden Horn, in the municipality of Tipaza.

The head of post of the national coastal governorate accompanied by the Direction of the environment of the wilaya of Tipaza went to Al Ançsor beach, where the first dolphin was discovered. The visit allowed to inspect the body of the animal in an advanced state of decomposition. The animal was 1.70 meters long, had its fins cut off and a hole in its abdomen.

The second dolphin was found at Hammamet beach, where the Maritime Civil Protection Unit of the Golden Horn intervened at 9:45 a.m. to find its death.

It is important to note that three other dolphins were found dead recently at Chenoua beach, with serious injuries caused by sharp objects, including a baby dolphin with marks from blows on both sides of its lower right jaw, as well as fins. dorsal and caudal fins removed and an open abdomen.

A 50-year-old dies following a fall from the highest bridge in Constantine

A terrible accident occurred in the wilaya of Constantine on Saturday April 3, 2023 at the Bab El Kantara bridge. One person unfortunately died after falling from the top of the construction, the height of which is around 70 to 80 meters.

According to a press release issued by the Directorate of Civil Protection of the wilaya, help was quickly dispatched to the scene of the accident. However, the victim, a 59-year-old man, did not survive and died at the scene.

Rescuers took charge of the situation and transported the body to the University Hospital of Constantine.