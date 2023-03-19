US and South Korea deployed strategic bombers over Seoul after Kim Jong-un’s threats

US Air Force B-1B bombers, F-16 fighter jets and South Korean Air Force F-35A take part in a joint air drill, South Korea, March 19, 2023. South Korean Defense Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

The Seoul and Washington Air Forces carried out military maneuvers on Sunday with a American B-1 strategic bomber and jets from both countries, hours after the North Korean regime launched a short range ballistic missile.

The exercises were conducted over South Korea as part of the maneuvers Freedom Shield that Seoul and Washington have been carrying out since last March 13 and to which Pyongyang has responded with successive missile tests.

Besides of B-1which has already been deployed to the Korean Peninsula, the exercises involved F-35A stealth fighters from the Asian country and F-16 aircraft americans.

The new deployment of the strategic bomber takes place on the same day that the North Korean dictatorship launched a short range ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan and three days after the regime fired a intercontinental Ballistic Missile, a hwasong-17considered the most powerful in his arsenal.

Seoul and Washington “maintain their highest level of combined defense against continued threats from North Korea regional stability,” said in a statement the South Korean Ministry of Defense.

The latest weapons tests of Pyongyang They are given as a response from Kim Jong-un to the joint maneuvers carried out by Seoul and Wahshington in the south of the peninsula, seen by the North as “trial to invade its territory and to which it has promised to give “an unprecedented response”.

the maneuvers freedom shieldbased on computer simulations that contemplate scenarios in which North Korea attacks the south of the peninsula will last 11 daysas confirmed to EFE a spokesman for the South Korean National Defense Ministry.

Both Armies previously said that the computer simulation is designed to strengthen defense and response capabilities allies amid growing nuclear threats from North Korea and other changing security environments.

It is expected that a nuclear powered aircraft carrier American to take part in the exercises in the coming days.

The peninsula is experiencing a historic level of tension after 2022 in which Pyongyang, which has rejected offers to return to dialogue, carried out a record number of weapons tests and in which the allies once again carried out large maneuvers and deployed strategic assets such as aircraft carriers or bombers.

Given the apparent lack of will to promote détente on both sides, experts have pointed out the growing danger of a miscalculation that could have fatal consequences.

(With information from EFE)

