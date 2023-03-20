US announces $350 million in new military aid to Ukraine

The delivery, which is also to include Bradley light armored vehicles, shells and anti-tank weapons, comes from funds already allocated by the US Congress.

The United States will deliver a new tranche of military aid to Ukraine, amounting to 350 million dollars and including in particular ammunition for the Himars rocket launchers, announced on Monday the head of American diplomacy Antony Blinken.

“Russia alone could end its war today. Until it does, we will stand with Ukraine as long as necessary,” the secretary of state said in a statement, when Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Moscow.

The delivery, which is also to include Bradley light armored vehicles, shells and anti-tank weapons, comes from funds already allocated by the US Congress.

“We keep in mind the boundless courage of the Ukrainian people”

“As Russia’s inadmissible war of aggression against Ukraine continues at the cost of immense human loss, we bear in mind the boundless courage and unwavering determination of the Ukrainian people,” Anthony added. Blinken.

Xi Jinping’s visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is scheduled to last three days, is being observed with reserve by Washington, which sees it as a way for Moscow to try to ratify its territorial gains.