The people of La Plata affected by the water cuts may request the exemption of payment

The Water Authority (ADA) ordered the exemption from payment of the ABSA rate corresponding to the months of January, February and March for all the users of La Plata, Berisso and Ensenada that have been affected by the supply cuts. They will be able to make a formal claim before the agency from March 21 to 29.

They must present the claim numbers made to the ABSA borrower (with more than 48 hours without a response from the company) and You can do it via email, by phone or in person. before the ADA, located on calle 5 between 39 and 40.

Councilors of the Frente de Todos of the three municipalities and three provincial deputies for La Plata had exposed the situation that affects the residents since January and presented a survey of the areas affected by the lack of water that will be included in the exemption.

HOW TO ACCESS THE BENEFIT?

Affected users may make the claim:

-In person, by going to the agency located on calle 5 between 39 and 40, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with the proof of administrative processing

-By sending an email to [email protected]

-By phone, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 0221-4163011

And they must have:

– Claim number in ABSA

– Billing unit number

– Description of the problem (lack of water)