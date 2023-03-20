Counterfeit money: a network dismantled in Relizane

A network of three traffickers of counterfeit dollars was dismantled by the mobile brigade of the judicial police in the commune of Oued Rhiou in Relizane. Indeed, this operation allowed the authorities to seize 16 counterfeit 100 US dollar bills, with a total value of 1600 dollars.

Indeed, the responsible services have received information that states that an individual plans to sell counterfeit dollars. And this, on the black market of the city of Oued Rhiou. After being placed under surveillance, the accused was arrested in possession of two counterfeit banknotes, worth 100 euros each.

Counterfeit money: two other accomplices arrested

As part of the completion of the investigations, the responsible authorities have extended their operation to include other wilayas. In particular, in the west and in the center of the country. This made it possible to arrest two other people involved in the same case. As a result, 14 tickets were found in the possession of one of them.

In coordination with the prosecution, the seized banknotes were presented to the Central Bank. For this purpose, it has been found that these are counterfeit notes. Thus, a legal file was opened against the suspects who were brought before the courts for possession and circulation of counterfeit foreign currency notes with legal value.