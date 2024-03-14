US military chief visits weapons factories and stresses need to arm Ukraine

CAMDEN — Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Army visited the factories of armas in Oklahoma and Arkansas on Thursday as the Pentagon views the $95 billion aid package under dispute on Capitol Hill as not only vital to Ukraine’s survival but also critical to the U.S. economy.

Gen. CQ Brown visited the Lockheed Martin weapons facility in Camden, Arkansas, and the Army munitions plant in McAlester, Oklahoma, accompanied by lawmakers representing the workforce at those factories, to address concerns about billions of dollars being sent abroad when there are so many needs at home. Some of those lawmakers have already voted against the aid or have indicated they will oppose it.

The general traveled with Arkansas Republican Sen. John Boozman, Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin and Arkansas Republican Rep. Brad Westerman and is scheduled to meet with Oklahoma Republican Legislator Josh Brecheen in McAlester. Boozman, Mullin and Westerman expressed optimism that Ukraine’s companion bill will find a way to pass Congress and highlighted the impact it will have on their local workforces.

Brown said he is using the trip to point out how funding is needed to replenish U.S. military reserves that have been sent to Ukraine during its fight against Russia’s invasion and how that increased production supports local economies. It’s a point the Pentagon has increasingly pushed in recent months as current funding for Ukraine dried up and Ukrainian forces began rationing ammunition against a much more well-supplied Russian military.

Source: With information from AP