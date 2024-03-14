Powerball grand prize accumulates $600 million

MIAMI — One lucky person will take home $2 million, even before taxes, after purchasing a ticket from the Powerball lottery which was the winner of one of the awards at the draw on Wednesday, March 13.

Also in the same draw, there were another 2 winners of the prize of 1 million dollars, which will be divided between both.

However, there was no winner of the Powerball grand prize and the jackpot managed to accumulate to $600 million dollarsa large millionaire sum that will be drawn next Saturday, March 16.

The winning numbers of draw of the Powerball corresponding to Wednesday, March 13 were: 21,29, 54, 59, 62 with the additional Powerball digit 4 and a Power Play multiplier of 2x.

How to play the Powerball lottery?

Powerball combines the lottery network in 44 states, including Florida, plus Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

According to the rules, you must choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and an additional one from 1 to 26. If you do not want the additional number, you would win less if you match the five numbers you selected.

The difficulty of guessing the six numbers is one in 293 million.

