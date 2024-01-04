Florida, the second state with the highest population growth in 2023

MIAMI.- Florida It is one of the main states to which most residents from other towns in USA moved in 2023, according to the annual growth rate list published by the moving equipment rental company U-Haul.

The Sunshine State Occupied second place for the third consecutive year, among the main destinations that received the most people last year. Texas topped the list, with North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee also standing out.

It should be remembered that Florida led the list in 2019 and this was also the ninth year in which it ranked in the top four.

According to data from the US Census Bureau, in 2022, more than 22 million people lived in Florida and the state had experienced growth of almost 2% in one year. Estimates show that in 2023 more than 300,000 new residents will have been registered, almost 1,000 people per day, a figure that indicates an approach to 23 million people.

To create the annual list, the company in its study of migration trends Calculates the growth of states based on their one-way equipment net gain or loss from customer transactions in a year.

Likewise, it evaluates the net profit from one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a state or city versus the profit from U-Haul trucks leaving those locations during a specific year.

Data was collected from more than 2.5 million one-way U-Haul truck, trailer and U-Box moving container transactions occurring annually in the US and Canada.

In the report, analysts highlight that those who wanted to change locations preferred the states in the southeast and southwest of the country. States like Texas and Florida have occupied the top five spots on U-Haul’s fastest growing list in recent years.

States with the most moves

According to the analysis, Texas remains the number one moving state for the second year, and has been in this position six times in the last eight years.

Equipment rentals coming to the Lone Star State accounted for more than 50% of all U-Haul one-way traffic in and out, fueling its growth, the text states.

Data collected from the US census published last year shows that more than 668,000 people moved to Texas from another state in 2022; although compensated by some 494,000 people who left the state.

Those who report fewer moves

At the end of the list is California as the state that received the fewest moves. According to researchers, the state experienced the largest net loss of one-way moving companies.

More than 817,000 people who wanted to relocate to another state left California in 2022, compared to approximately 475,000 who moved to the state during the same period.

Five other states with the worst growth are Michigan at No. 46, New Jersey at No. 47, Illinois at No. 48 and Massachusetts at No. 49.

Trend continues among residents

John Taylor, president of U-Haul International, said in a news release that while one-way transactions in 2023 “remained below the record levels we witnessed immediately following the pandemic, we continue to see many of the same geographic trends from of U-Haul customers who move between states.

“Demand for one-way equipment in certain Northeast, Midwest and West Coast markets reflects what we have seen during recent moving cycles,” he added.

U-Haul notes that its report does not directly correlate with population or economic growth. However, it can offer insight into how well states and cities are attracting and keeping residents.

