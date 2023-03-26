Fourth body found in US chocolate factory explosion

Pennsylvania.- A fourth person was confirmed dead and three others were still missing on Sunday, two days after a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory rocked a small Pennsylvania town.

West Reading Police Chief Wayne Holben confirmed the discovery of the fourth body under rubble at the RM Palmer Co. factory in West Reading, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

Holben asked the population to continue praying and promised that the rescuers and agents “will not rest until they determine the whereabouts of each person affected by this tragedy”, caused by the explosion on Friday at 5 in the afternoon.

Rescuers use thermal imaging equipment and dogs to search for possible survivors of the explosion that destroyed one building and damaged another. Crews were removing the debris with heavy equipment, Holben said.

Fire Chief Chad Meyer said late Saturday that the chance of finding survivors was “decreasing rapidly” due to the force of the explosion and the time elapsed. Mayor Samantha Kaag said authorities “hope to get some answers and get some bailouts to comfort people and give them comfort.”

Officials said they did not know the status of a woman pulled alive from the rubble Saturday morning. Kaag added that she was apparently on the second floor and was found in “hopeful circumstances.” A dog found her and rescuers extracted her from her.

The status of those hospitalized was also unknown. Reading hospital said it had received 10 injured and transferred two to other facilities. Two others were in good and fair condition, respectively, and the rest were discharged.

State and local firefighters are still surveying the scene to try to determine the cause of the explosion.