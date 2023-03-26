Which is better: Huawei FreeBuds 5i or Redmi Buds 4 Pro?

When choosing between two TWS headphones, comparing Huawei Freebuds 5i vs Redmi Buds 4 Pro models is inevitable. Therefore, we will detail the characteristics of these two accessories to find out which one wins the dispute.

It is important to emphasize that, in addition to being good Bluetooth devices, these headphones are sold in Brazil with prices below R$ 500. Therefore, the average public’s interest in them gains as a positive element the range of value for purchase.

However, price is not everything, and this comparison will define which Bluetooth headset is the best. Who will be chosen: Huawei FreeBuds 5i or Redmi Buds 4 Pro? Check the answer along the text.

🛒Check the price of Huawei FreeBuds 5i in Magalu

🛒Check the price of Redmi Buds 4 Pro on AliExpress

design and build

Physically, the headphones of the two brands are very similar, and this is due to the fact that they use the AirPods Pro as a visual reference. The biggest difference between them is in the shape of the curvature of the body, and this ends up helping to adjust the body to the ears.

So, in the two earphones it is possible to find sensors on the rods to control the commands compatible with each one. In addition, there are connectors that allow the fitting of devices for recharging in the case.

Speaking of the charging case, they are similar, but Huawei’s product is more oval. Regarding the buttons and connection, both have a physical connectivity key and USB-C input for charging.

Commands

Highlighting the commands, the Buds 4 Pro have the following adjustment options:

2 touches: play or pause;

3 touches: forward or backward track;

Press and hold: Activate ANC or trigger the Google Assistant.

In FreeBuds 5i, there are similar command implementations, but communication with any voice assistant needs to be configured in the “AI Life” app. By default, you can use the following tweaks:

2 touches: play or pause;

Press and hold: Activate ANC or Ambient Sensitivity mode;

Swipe up or down: Adjust the volume.

Configuration and application

In terms of technology, the Redmi Buds 4 Pro come out ahead for using Bluetooth 5.3, while Huawei models have Bluetooth 5.2. It is a pity that the Chinese company did not follow the same path as its competitor to ensure the best possible connectivity for the product.

Taking advantage of ANC – active noise cancellation – both Redmi and Huawei headphones deliver three levels of noise cancellation, as well as transparency mode. In this way, the adaptability to the environment you are in is greater.

To control the features of the Redmi Buds 4 Pro, there is the “Xiaomi Earbuds” application. In addition to this app being beautiful for delivering a minimalist look, it also features details that facilitate usability.

The same happens with the FreeBuds 5i, but with the need to activate the GPS to activate the connection with the “AI Life” application on the first use. However, the interface is very complete and the options for adjusting the bass or treble are the main highlights of this app. However, a negative point is the need to download directly from the Huawei website because it is not compatible with the Play Store.

sound quality

In standard mode, the sound quality level of the FreeBuds 5i is similar to that achieved on the Redmi Buds 4 Pro. However, when placing the headphones at maximum volume, Huawei’s accessories guarantee a greater level of balance, something that is lacking in the Xiaomi version due to its distortions.

In contrast, they stand out for the volume achieved. For those who enjoy listening to their favorite songs with the volume close to 50%, it is possible to guarantee an immersive and pleasant experience, even without any level of active noise cancellation, relying only on the passive cancellation of the rubbers.

The level of equalization of the Buds 4 Pro is not very high, as the bass is “off”, and this reduces the overall quality of the music experience. However, there is a positive distribution of musical instruments for stereo reproduction to be pleasant.

However, the FreeBuds 5i have a bit more bass, but are still “weak” for my personal taste. However, there is the possibility of raising the level of bass via the app so that the headphones improve.

battery and charging

Regarding the battery, autonomy depends on the type of use of the headphones. Considering the usage format that does not appropriate any ANC format, the time difference to enjoy favorite songs is quite different.

On Redmi Buds 4 Pro, it is possible to reach up to 10 hours of use before performing a recharge. As for the FreeBuds 5i, this period is 4 hours and 50 minutes, an estimate that is even lower than Huawei’s promise, which is 7 hours of uninterrupted use.

Charging the headphones does not have any type of wireless charging option. As a result, the battery of the Huawei and Xiaomi models can only be supplied with power via the USB-C cable, which is included in the package.

Huawei FreeBuds 5i vs Redmi Buds 4 Pro: qual escolher?

Considering the overall set, I like the Huawei FreeBuds 5i more. Visually, it is more comfortable, the application provides a feature that monitors the fit of the headphones in the ears, and this guarantees an improvement in the use experience.

The audio quality of the FreeBuds 5i is also a big plus. Even if the default mode is more focused on balancing the frequencies, the bass adjustment provides the sound that so many headphones in this price range do not deliver at all.

Of course, we cannot fail to point out that the Redmi Buds 4 Pro have the most advanced Bluetooth technology and the autonomy is more than double that of the Huawei headphones. However, in practical use, having better sound at the expense of less wear time makes more sense to me.

Regarding the price, the Buds 4 Pro take advantage of Brazilian retailers for appearing at a value close to R$ 400, while the FreeBuds 5i are costing R$ 500. However, for those who choose to import, Huawei’s headphones are a little more cheap. That said, the cost-benefit built into them is notorious, regardless of the purchase method.

🛒Check the price of Huawei FreeBuds 5i in Magalu

🛒Check the price of Redmi Buds 4 Pro on AliExpress